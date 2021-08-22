Hey everyone! 👋

Meet AdventureGrid, a marketplace for adventurers. Browse different locations across the world, and add them to your basket, where the AdventureGrid team will send you a PDF with map links, detailed history and more! 🌎

Built entirely within Bubble.io, and fully compatible with Stripe (use a test Stripe card on the link below to try it out!)

Visit the AdventureGrid website

Let me know what you think by pressing 'L', or by saying hello!