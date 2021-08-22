Zahra Goudarzi

-" I love you " -" It'll pass :) "

-" I love you " -" It'll pass :) " vector logo graphic design illustration
kinnnnnda my second illustration, its for like 10 months ago
old work, don't judge me:)
can you guess the film scene? :D

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
