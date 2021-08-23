Alex Bartlett

Just sayin' thanks

Alex Bartlett
Alex Bartlett
Hire Me
  • Save
Just sayin' thanks design kammok texture new years photoshop illustration thank you card mockup
Download color palette

Getting caught up on the backlog of work I've done in the last two years. Some of these things I'm posting are very small and seemingly unimportant, but these little touchpoints with customers could end up being the moment that we get a customer on board for life. Stopping to say thanks, especially when it's not expected, is what can set you a part from your competition.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Alex Bartlett
Alex Bartlett
Encouraging more #TimeOutside
Hire Me

More by Alex Bartlett

View profile
    • Like