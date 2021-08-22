Darko Bogović

Fictional Lamp Webshop

Fictional Lamp Webshop landing page landing design layout simple typographic typography concept minimal modern webshop design clean minimalistic webshop e-commerce protopie website website design landing page design landing animation
Designed fictional e-commerce website with intro animations using ProtoPie.
Typography I used in this project is Helvetica Neue.
Photos and text are from minimalissimo.com and all rights belong to them.

