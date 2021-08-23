Flyer made for an organization that's been a loyal Kammok customer for years. I really love the line "Outside of comfort zones is where our hearts beat fastest." Comfort zones can be good, but sometimes that first step out into something new and scary can be the better option. Your heart rate steps up its pace but it's a signal that you're expriencing something new. Adventure, community, love. The values that Kammok stands on are best experienced when were right on the edge of our comfort zones, inviting a friend to jump off the edge with us or getting that push ourselves to continue treking up the mountain side.