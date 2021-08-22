Glassmorphic Music App Design 🤘

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Here is my take on my favourite trend in UI Design, like real favourite, forever favourite a.k.a "The Glassmorphic Design". Glassmorphism is being ingrained into every everyday apps and especially after Windows 11 used this trend to make Windows look way more futuristic, I definetely have this gut feel that others will try to use it too.
Leave comments and leave criticisms, I love to see people thrashing my design(It motivates me to make better designs).