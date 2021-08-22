Saurabh Rai

Glassmorphic Music App Design 🤘

Glassmorphic Music App Design 🤘
Here is my take on my favourite trend in UI Design, like real favourite, forever favourite a.k.a "The Glassmorphic Design". Glassmorphism is being ingrained into every everyday apps and especially after Windows 11 used this trend to make Windows look way more futuristic, I definetely have this gut feel that others will try to use it too.

Leave comments and leave criticisms, I love to see people thrashing my design(It motivates me to make better designs).

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
