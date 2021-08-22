Marie-Agnès Nyundu

Lights out! – Light pollution website concept

Lights out! – Light pollution website concept scroll storytelling webdesign pollution light ecology earth neon contrast ux graphic design ui
Lights out! is a storytelling website that lets the user learn about light pollution and its effects on the human race and the Earth. The user can scroll anywhere on the Earth to learn about light pollution by continent, country, city, etc.

