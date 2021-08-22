Waldo Broodrÿk

The Pink Panjelly

The Pink Panjelly is part of the Jellysquad. Inspired by the Pink Panther, the Pink Panjelly is a sly yet curious and helpful Jelly. They're pink with multiple ruffles and many long, slender legs.

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Welcome to the Jellysquad

