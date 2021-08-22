Regina Cas - Digital Designer

Confinement

Regina Cas - Digital Designer
I create this animation in summer 2020 and so far my cat is still the only one that goes out.

Made in After Effects with Illustrator

✨ Would like to have an animation for your brand?

Feel free to reach out: reginacas97@gmail.com

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
