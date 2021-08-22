Nancy Liz

CAVEN Logos - Primary and Secondary

Nancy Liz
Nancy Liz
  • Save
CAVEN Logos - Primary and Secondary purple jewelry jewelry brand brand brand identity branding logo design design logo
CAVEN Logos - Primary and Secondary purple jewelry jewelry brand brand brand identity branding logo design design logo
CAVEN Logos - Primary and Secondary purple jewelry jewelry brand brand brand identity branding logo design design logo
Download color palette
  1. Caven-Jewelry-19.png
  2. Caven-Jewelry-17.png
  3. Caven-Jewelry-18.png

CAVEN Logos - Primary and Secondary, final draft. Some of the type was altered.

Nancy Liz
Nancy Liz
Illustrative Brand Graphic Designer

More by Nancy Liz

View profile
    • Like