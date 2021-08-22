Heart - Micro animation Day 1

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have been for a while wondering how to refine my animation skills and be in regular practice while keeping a full time graphic design job and freelance gigs. I used to get these gusts of inspirations, give myself a mammoth target and then as you can guess, drop them in between due to work commitments.
I am exploring the world of micro-animations and UI animations and trying to create something delightful for myself and the viewers.
Aiming to close atleast 5 a week ✌🏼
If you like this, please leave your comments and feedback. I look forward to those :)