Heart - Micro animation Day 1

I have been for a while wondering how to refine my animation skills and be in regular practice while keeping a full time graphic design job and freelance gigs. I used to get these gusts of inspirations, give myself a mammoth target and then as you can guess, drop them in between due to work commitments.

I am exploring the world of micro-animations and UI animations and trying to create something delightful for myself and the viewers.

Aiming to close atleast 5 a week ✌🏼

If you like this, please leave your comments and feedback. I look forward to those :)