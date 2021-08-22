varshika gulati

Heart - Micro animation Day 1

varshika gulati
varshika gulati
  • Save
Heart - Micro animation Day 1 icon design heart icon icons gif graphic design micro animation ui animation microanimation microanimations animation illustration dailyui ui motion graphics
Download color palette

I have been for a while wondering how to refine my animation skills and be in regular practice while keeping a full time graphic design job and freelance gigs. I used to get these gusts of inspirations, give myself a mammoth target and then as you can guess, drop them in between due to work commitments.
I am exploring the world of micro-animations and UI animations and trying to create something delightful for myself and the viewers.
Aiming to close atleast 5 a week ✌🏼

If you like this, please leave your comments and feedback. I look forward to those :)

varshika gulati
varshika gulati

More by varshika gulati

View profile
    • Like