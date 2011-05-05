Thanos Papavasiliou

Thermi Link - Latest post

Thanos Papavasiliou
Thanos Papavasiliou
Hire Me
  • Save
Thermi Link - Latest post blog post texture pattern shadow
Download color palette

A website I'm designing right now...It should be out in a while :)

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2011
Thanos Papavasiliou
Thanos Papavasiliou
Product Designer, working remotely.
Hire Me

More by Thanos Papavasiliou

View profile
    • Like