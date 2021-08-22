POLZA – education platform

POLZA is an educational platform through which users can learn various professions and directions. The service consists of video tutorials that are divided by categories and interests. They are presented in the video of an endless feed, which allows users to search for the necessary information as conveniently and quickly as possible.

