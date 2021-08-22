Golnaz Akhavan

Horoscope App - Pisces

Golnaz Akhavan
Golnaz Akhavan
  • Save
Horoscope App - Pisces uidesign uiux ux ui design app
Download color palette

A new experience in a UI design challenge. Finding delicate signs was very important, along with the dark color scheme. Turquoise blue is a color that evokes the depths of the galaxy.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Golnaz Akhavan
Golnaz Akhavan

More by Golnaz Akhavan

View profile
    • Like