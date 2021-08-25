e-Paper logo and branding finalised

Hello, Dribbblers!

This is our new logo for email marketing brand "e-Paper" from Malta.

Contact us if you need branding and logo!

With Epaper you get email marketing at your fingertips. Try now https://epaper.mt/

This will be my last post from the e-Paper branding series series and will soon gather all of the posts into one collection to share with everyone, the website designs are soon to come so please stay tuned.

