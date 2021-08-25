Ehtisham

e-Paper logo and branding finalised

Hello, Dribbblers!
This is our new logo for email marketing brand "e-Paper" from Malta.
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need branding and logo!
With Epaper you get email marketing at your fingertips. Try now https://epaper.mt/
This will be my last post from the e-Paper branding series series and will soon gather all of the posts into one collection to share with everyone, the website designs are soon to come so please stay tuned.

