e-Paper logo and branding finalised

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, Dribbblers!
This is our new logo for email marketing brand "e-Paper" from Malta.
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need branding and logo!
With Epaper you get email marketing at your fingertips. Try now https://epaper.mt/
This will be my last post from the e-Paper branding series series and will soon gather all of the posts into one collection to share with everyone, the website designs are soon to come so please stay tuned.
Thanks for visiting this shot.
Don't forget to hit the like button.