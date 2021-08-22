Mike Dunlap

United Information Technology logo concept

United Information Technology logo concept branding illustration design logo vector minimal 2d flat clean
Here's a logo concept that originated from working on an internal branding project. You never know where your ideas might come from! I've been enjoying experimenting with negative space. ¡Como si te gustara!

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
