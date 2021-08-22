Ziithe Ewen Hiwa

Onboarding Screens - Self Help App Concept

ui design inspiration productdesign onboarding
Hey there,

Here is a concept for a self help app that was inspired by one of my favourite books - Ikigai by Francesc Miralles and Hector Garcia.

Open to feedback.

Thanks ✨

