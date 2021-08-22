Julian Doppelhofer

#DailyUI 001 created in 1 Minute

#DailyUI 001 created in 1 Minute design sign up login website dailyui ui
This simple login page was created in 60 seconds using the pawtastic-ui Adobe XD pack.

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
