Farah Abdelwahab

Banking App Splash Screen

Farah Abdelwahab
Farah Abdelwahab
  • Save
Banking App Splash Screen money banking fintech mockups splash presentation branding blue app ui figma design
Download color palette

An experiential proposal for a social media campaign. Telda is a new banking experience bridging the gap between Egypt (where cash is king) and young, tech-savy Egyptians.

Try the experience out for yourselves!
https://tinyurl.com/teldaapp

Drop an L if you'd like this to go on my Figma community page 🥰

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Farah Abdelwahab
Farah Abdelwahab

More by Farah Abdelwahab

View profile
    • Like