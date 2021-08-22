Nikolay K.
Upwave

Trading Interfaces

Nikolay K.
Upwave
Nikolay K. for Upwave
Hire Us
  • Save
Trading Interfaces dashboard freebie free udix dark trade interfaces finance broker trading branding design blue white web ux ui
Download color palette

It's nice to share my new work with you dribbblers! :) Last time I designed trading interfaces for online platform in light and dark-blue color schemes. Hope you enjoy it!

--

See also:

uDix — Figma UI Kit for Landings Pages (with free demo)

Upwave
Upwave
We create brands & make products
Hire Us

More by Upwave

View profile
    • Like