Peace Landscape Logo

My first rebound on a weekly challenge! And... I'm at the last day and not entirely happy with the design—just determined I'd join this week. Wanted to add a color gradient and a few other things, but... well, at least I made it into the weekly inspiration. You have to start somewhere!
The idea was centered on a spiral beginning with the mountains through the tree whose shadow grows into a stream. Woods and waters.