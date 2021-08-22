Peace Landscape Logo

Autumn

Autumn
Autumn
My first rebound on a weekly challenge! And... I'm at the last day and not entirely happy with the design—just determined I'd join this week. Wanted to add a color gradient and a few other things, but... well, at least I made it into the weekly inspiration. You have to start somewhere!

The idea was centered on a spiral beginning with the mountains through the tree whose shadow grows into a stream. Woods and waters.

Illustrate a peaceful landscape scene.
By Dribbble
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
