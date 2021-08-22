Good for Sale
Vegetable sketch illustration set #1

Vegetable sketch illustration set #1 seamless pattern pattern green vector retro vintage design illustration food nature natural veggie vegan vegetable
  1. 12 Vegetables sketch illustration set #1.jpg
  2. HABANE~2.JPG
  3. CAULIFLOWER YELLOW, RADISH, CABBAGE, EGGPLANT, SWEET POTATO, KABOCHA hand drawn vector illustration.jpg
  4. HABANE~3.JPG
  5. HABANERO YELLOW, RADICCHIO, COURGETTE, SPINACH, CHERRY TOMATO, CARROT hand drawn vector illustration.jpg
  6. Vegetable illustration seamless pattern for label, packaging, linen, fabric, clothing, apparel, cloth design.jpg
  7. Hand drawn vegetable illustration for label, packaging, linen, fabric, pillow, mask, t-shirt, wrapping paper design.jpg
  8. Hand drawn vegetable illustration for wrapping paper, wallpaper, linen, fabric design.jpg

Hand drawn vector Vegetable sketch illustration set #1

12 hand drawn vector vegetable illustrations in sketch style: CABBAGE, CARROT, CAULIFLOWER YELLOW, CHERRY TOMATO, COURGETTE, EGGPLANT, HABANERO YELLOW, KABOCHA, RADICCHIO, RADISH, SPINACH, SWEET POTATO

Available for purchase on Creative Market: https://crmrkt.com/kPxeqq

