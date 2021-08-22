logo.sea

Gotour

logo.sea
logo.sea
  • Save
Gotour digital assets ui design illustration branding design app icon brand identity branding minimal flat graphic design logodesign fly creative modern tourism tour travel logo
Download color palette

Hi Guy's!
What do you think about this design?

Many of my logos are available for sale.

Contact me if you want to hire me :
my contacts:
E-mail: raseltangail0@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801869373338

Follow me on:
behance | instagram

Thank you!

logo.sea
logo.sea

More by logo.sea

View profile
    • Like