Viktoria Ostroumova

Kaliningrad City Jazz Festival

Viktoria Ostroumova
Viktoria Ostroumova
  • Save
Kaliningrad City Jazz Festival boy piano bag poster music jazz city girl illustration
Download color palette

I had been creating the illustrations for the festival

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Viktoria Ostroumova
Viktoria Ostroumova

More by Viktoria Ostroumova

View profile
    • Like