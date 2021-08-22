UI by Divi

Netflix Redesign Concept

UI by Divi
UI by Divi
  • Save
Netflix Redesign Concept netflix redesign app redesign uidesigner uiux netflix concept ui ux redesign design app
Download color palette

What the Netflix mobile app could look like in the future. Made on Figma. 📱📺👀

UI by Divi
UI by Divi

More by UI by Divi

View profile
    • Like