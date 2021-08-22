Vyacheslav

UX/UI Product Card

Vyacheslav
Vyacheslav
  • Save
UX/UI Product Card store furniture product card shop branding product uxui site mobile web-design ux design app typography ui
Download color palette

The concept of a minimalistic product card for an online store of designer furniture.

If you like this work and you plan to create a cool project write to me. I'm available for new projects!

👉Write to me in Telegram
👉My profile on Behance
👉e-mail: cornev.vya4eslav@yandex.ru

Vyacheslav
Vyacheslav

More by Vyacheslav

View profile
    • Like