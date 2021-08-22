Paula Martins

Commute App

Paula Martins
Paula Martins
Hire Me
  • Save
Commute App ui design transportation train ticket clean minimal app interface design ux design ios app mobile app commute
Download color palette

Where are you guys traveling today? 😀
Here are some screens from an app project.

Have any feedback? I would love to hear it.
And don't forget to press "L" if you like it :)

For inquiries: paulam@mmad.design

Instagram

Paula Martins
Paula Martins
👩🏽‍💻 UI/UX Designer & 🚀 Freelancer
Hire Me

More by Paula Martins

View profile
    • Like