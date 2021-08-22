Madhu Singh

Layer Designs

Madhu Singh
Madhu Singh
  • Save
Layer Designs animation ui branding logo graphic design 3d
Download color palette

I have designed this logo for my Youtube channel. Follow me for more design content.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7vpRyYqHnvSJb6lJ1h3Lbg

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Madhu Singh
Madhu Singh

More by Madhu Singh

View profile
    • Like