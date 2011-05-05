Matthew Flick

saa Portfolio Show Invitation

Matthew Flick
Matthew Flick
  • Save
saa Portfolio Show Invitation portfolio invitation black letterpress print saa ohio
Download color palette

Portfolio Show invitation for the school of advertising art in Dayton, Ohio.

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2011
Matthew Flick
Matthew Flick

More by Matthew Flick

View profile
    • Like