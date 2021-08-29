Good for Sale
Chinese Cuisine illustration set 01

Chinese Cuisine illustration set 01 hand drawn graphic design dish food cuisine sticker chinese vector logo retro vintage design illustration china
  1. Chinese cuisine hand drawn illustration set 01.jpg
  2. Hand drawn chinese food illustration.jpg
  3. dish food china vector illustration.jpg
  4. Chinese dish stickers design.jpg
  5. Chinese food sticker label design.jpg
  6. Hand drawn chinese dish illustration.jpg
  7. Chinese cuisine vector illustration.jpg
  8. Chinese dish on t-shirt and bag, apparel, clothing design.jpg

CHINESE CUISINE FOOD VECTOR ILLUSTRATIONS SET #1

This collection includes 11 hand drawn illustrations of China dishes in retro, vintage style. Traditional food popular in China. Perfect for poster, menu, packaging, label and signs. List of the dishes: CHOP SUEY, DONGPO PORK/DONG PO ROU PORK, EGG FOO YOUNG, GYOZA/JIAOZI, JIAN DUI, MOONCAKE, SESAME BALL, SESAME CHICKEN, SPRING ROLL, WAKAME SEAWEED SALAD, WONTON SOUP

Available for purchase on Creative Market: https://crmrkt.com/vrzPbM

