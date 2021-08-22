Daniel Barr

Bloggy Website Design

  1. Bloggy Website Design.jpg
  2. 02_home_page_design.jpg
  3. 03_single_category.jpg
  4. 04_single_blog.jpg

Bloggy is evaluated a unique & modern Figma template for blogging theme with clean and trendy design. Includes full functions necessary and researched detail based on experience user. Designed on grid system, your site will auto responsive layout and look sharp on all screens.

---
Send me a message: doovisual@gmail.com

---
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
