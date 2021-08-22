Save Micaela

David Hendrikson

I finished this design to help me fund the chemotherapy this pup named Micaela needs! I had a ton of fund giving this little girl a smile! I partnered with Near and Far Animal Foundation with my design and we fully funded her chemotherapy! I hope you guys like this drawing!!!

Follow me on instagram for more cool art www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick
Read her story here https://dogco.org/micaela

