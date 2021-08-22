Zingy Bomb

Purchase processing | Payment

Zingy Bomb
Zingy Bomb
  • Save
Purchase processing | Payment saas black color design product design system uxui ui design cards credit card payment purchase pay card cart shopping dashboard dark dark theme ux design uiux
Download color palette

Hello Everyone 👋

Here is the purchase processing page of my last project, users can select and manage their cards, and they can see their cart through this page.

Feel free to give me some feedback 💬
Press "L" if you love it 🖤

Zingy Bomb
Zingy Bomb

More by Zingy Bomb

View profile
    • Like