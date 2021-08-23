Reijo Palmiste

Pawn Pressure

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hire Me
  • Save
Pawn Pressure minimal tabletop ui design board game ui pawn game chess design diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
Download color palette

I'm away from the office this week. Until then, I'll teach y'all the basics of Chess. This is the pawn, these are its moves. 1 up - or 2 up if it's starting out - for moving. One up diagonally to kill. Simple. No backing down, no reversing, the pawn steps to stay.

Get the pawn to the last line of the opponent and trade it for a Queen and really start wrecking shit.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
Hire Me

More by Reijo Palmiste

View profile
    • Like