Pawn Pressure

I'm away from the office this week. Until then, I'll teach y'all the basics of Chess. This is the pawn, these are its moves. 1 up - or 2 up if it's starting out - for moving. One up diagonally to kill. Simple. No backing down, no reversing, the pawn steps to stay.

Get the pawn to the last line of the opponent and trade it for a Queen and really start wrecking shit.

