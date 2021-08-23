Pawn Pressure

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I'm away from the office this week. Until then, I'll teach y'all the basics of Chess. This is the pawn, these are its moves. 1 up - or 2 up if it's starting out - for moving. One up diagonally to kill. Simple. No backing down, no reversing, the pawn steps to stay.
Get the pawn to the last line of the opponent and trade it for a Queen and really start wrecking shit.
Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo