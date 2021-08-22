Rija

Honeycomb Font

Rija
Rija
  • Save
Honeycomb Font display font display font ux vector ui app logo typography illustration graphic design design branding
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Honeycomb is a fun & flirty script font with some sweet bonuses! It’s fat-to-thin brush strokes and imperfect baseline give it a fun and stylish aesthetic perfect for typography, branding, logo design, invitations, and prints.

Rija
Rija

More by Rija

View profile
    • Like