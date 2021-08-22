Avaline Script Sketch

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

Avaline is a super smart script font that was 100% handmade. Inspired by hand lettering doodles, the font family combines a mischievous spirit and cheerful style. Its playful letterforms come in Light, Regular, Bold and Sketch, and it comes with tons of language support and fun alternatives. Packed with OpenType features, Avaline comes together to make a truly authentic hand script family package. Its imperfect hand-drawn style is utilized by contextual alternatives – giving each character 3 subtle variations as well as special styles that appear automatically based on where they appear in a line of text. Stylistic alternatives offer completely different styles for all capital and some lowercase letters. Swashes provide numerous flourish options for ascending & descending letters as well as characters that start or end text lines. Small caps and titling alternatives provide great secondary text options, converting the script letterforms to more proportional small cap ones.