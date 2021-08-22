JoJo Lee

Trust the Process

Trust the Process font badge design stamp badge cartoon vector typography aesthetic vector illustration vector design plant bamboo flower lotus buddha procreate graphic design illustration poster logo
Been trying out a new style since I've been wanting to focus on full color more 🤔

