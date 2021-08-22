Alina Rodionova

Shopping Cart Page Design

Shopping Cart Page Design designsystem figma website userinterface store webdesign headphones cart ecommerce shoppingcart ui
Hello! I'd like to share with your Shopping Cart Page Design for Headphone Store. I used Voog Design System. The full version is here https://www.behance.net/gallery/125838735/Shopping-Cart-Headphone-Store
Thank you for watching!

