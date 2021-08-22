Maria Badasian

Armenian Type: TUYN (COOL)

armenia language typeface alphabet foreign foreign letters slang cool armenian typography armenian letters armenian
Tuyn means “cool” - but the direct translation is “poison!” It’s also probably my favorite word so far 😜

I started by drawing the shapes by hand, tracing it over and digitizing it. The rest was making sure that all the widths are even and having the shapes work together. Topped with some tuyn textures. Also the colors are slightly based on historic colors of poison.

