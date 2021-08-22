The legend of the black "Volga"

The urban legend of the black "Volga" was spread both in the Soviet Union and in the countries of the socialist camp. According to legend, people sitting in the car kidnapped children for illegal organ transplantation. Some ascribed red headlights to the Volga and the license plate "SSD", which was deciphered as "Death to Soviet children." Despite the differences in images, Soviet boys and girls believed that children who met the black "Volga" disappeared for good.



Vector illustration and the main object of the GAZ 3102 "Volga" are made in a dark gray style with obtrusiveness under noir.