Trippy Melting Text Effects Vol.1 l 4 PSD FILES

Trippy Melting Text effects Vol.1 This is a pack of 4 different melting text effects for Adobe Photoshop. You can apply these effects to your text. These effects are suitable for tshirt designs, music cover art, flyers, banners, posters, Book cover, and more. There are lots of opportunities for designers and developers to get professional design and save a lot of time for creating the necessary design and implementing lots of interesting ideas into life.

FEATURES

• 4 PSD files.

• Smart object replacement

• Easy to edit.

• Optimized for design / 300 Dpi.

• RGBcolor mode.

• 2000x2000 Pixel dimension.

• Preview images are included in the download.

• Help file





