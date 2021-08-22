Mama Ghalia - Branding

Raafation

Mama Ghalia is a specialized traditional Saudi Breakfast & brunch restaurant. The name is inspired by the owner's late mother who was a great old fashioned cook with a special talent and knowledge of the Western-Southern Saudi cuisine. Mama Ghalia taught her daughter all her cooking secrets from a very young age. Her daughter continued the legacy of her mother and mastered the art of cooking and spice mixing, and now she is returning the favor by opening this restaurant to immortalize her memory. Our dishes represents a collection of Saudi home-style cooked meals from North to South and East to West. You can feel and taste the natural-fresh products and the time and effort put altogether to result into mouth watering taste. Aside from that, the retail section has a variety of cheeses, spices, jams, olives and more exclusively mixed and packed in elegant packages for your personal use or simply give it to your beloved ones.

