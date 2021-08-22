THE SPIRITUAL FACTORY BRANDING

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hey Dribbblers,
I want to share this approved logo for a recent branding project that I designed for a spiritual health and wellness coaching business as well as apparel brand.
Approved and finalized Logo for THE SPIRITUAL FACTORY.
Please leave your feedback.
I'm available for logo/branding projects: Email at aabash727@gmail.com
Let's connect :
Behance: behance.net/aabash1995
Instagram: www.instagram.com/aavashography