wicked popups || 18 Modals made with HTML and Tailwind CSS

So, a couple of days ago I was about to work on my micro SAAS and I saw that my family was going to be away probably the whole day, and that meant zero distractions.

https://wickedpopups.com/

So I decided to challenge myself to build the product and this what I had to do:

Design and build the popups.

Design and build the website where this will be displayed.

Design the logo.

Design the open graph.

Design and make favicons.

Pack it up.

Make store on Lemon Squeezey and all upload everything.

Deploy on Netlify.

Get domain and link it.

Wait for propagation.

Optional.

Tweet my progress during the day.

And then.

I tweeted around 9.44 about the idea, and around 10.30 - 11.00 I was already working on the popups. I had to do some dad and husband things after they came home and it took away time from the challenge.

I was done around 23.30

It was fun feel free to ask me here or on twitter:

https://twitter.com/Mike_Andreuzza

/Mike