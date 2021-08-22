Website Redesign - MA

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hello! I am Javo Vaz.
Frontend developer and UX/UI designer.
This time I would like to share with you a redesign I made to help Michael with his website design.
What i did? 👇🏻
• Wider space from the top to the navbar.
• Color accent on the navbar button, following logo color.
• Bigger, bolder Hero text
• Bigger and more appealing CTA button
• Enhaced elements alignment on left margin.
• Subtile dual tone on Hero image
• Added color accents to decorative elements on the bottom.
Do you need help?
Please send me an email to hola@javovaz.com.ar and tell me how can i help you.
Or you can find me on Twitter @javovaz DMs open.