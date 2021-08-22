Website Redesign - MA

Hello! I am Javo Vaz.

Frontend developer and UX/UI designer.

This time I would like to share with you a redesign I made to help Michael with his website design.

What i did? 👇🏻

• Wider space from the top to the navbar.

• Color accent on the navbar button, following logo color.

• Bigger, bolder Hero text

• Bigger and more appealing CTA button

• Enhaced elements alignment on left margin.

• Subtile dual tone on Hero image

• Added color accents to decorative elements on the bottom.

Do you need help?

Please send me an email to hola@javovaz.com.ar and tell me how can i help you.

Or you can find me on Twitter @javovaz DMs open.