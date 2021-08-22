shakhawat hossin

Fox Typography

Fox Typography hunt hunterlogo fox foxlogo animal wildlife wildlogo logo illustration design logo design creative branding minmalist graphic design typography minimal brand identity logotype
Hi i am shakhawat hossin professional graphic designer with 2+ years of experience, I like to work on logo design and branding design if you want this kind of work plz contract me.
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
EMAIL: shakhawatmalik1@gmail.com
WhatsApp messaging +8801741519005
