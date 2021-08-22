👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hello guys 😀,
Here is a brand Guideline, which I design for Client.
—
We have designed this template to be as flexible as possible for a variety of clients. This template features 7 sections and is packed full of features. Sections include: The Brand, Logo, Colour Palette, Typography, Imagery, Application & Contact.
Need to create a brand guideline document for your client?
If you think we can help you, get in touch
kreatetribe01@gmail.com
Have a nice day!