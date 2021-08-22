Yoann Laval

WE TRUST
After all, aren't they the best people to think for us? If we have put them where they are, it is because there is a reason! ... Did I participate or did someone do it for me? I'm going astray, we have trust...

SIZE : 3160x4096 300pp - 13.7Mb

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
