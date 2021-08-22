Yoann Laval

MODERN MOOD

2d colorful art digital painting abstract art
When modern society makes normal the evils that should not be and abnormal the impulses that could pull people up.Our inner balance is upset and our spirit is confused. This piece represents the duality of this situation and the difficulties to tame it.

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
