Patterns for work gloves and other

https://www.behance.net/gallery/125777799/Patterns-for-work-gloves-and-other

GLOVETEXTILE is a Ukrainian company. Since 2012, it has been producing and distributing working gloves. The products of TM GLOVETEX have been awarded the award at the All-Ukrainian Quality Competition and have the Declaration on Compliance of Personal Protection Equipment with the Requirements of Technical Regulations.

PARTNERSHIP from 2016 – to day.



OUR RESPONSIBILITY

• Supporting corporate identity

• Gloves pattern design

• Design and layout of product catalogues