👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Patterns for work gloves and other
https://www.behance.net/gallery/125777799/Patterns-for-work-gloves-and-other
GLOVETEXTILE is a Ukrainian company. Since 2012, it has been producing and distributing working gloves. The products of TM GLOVETEX have been awarded the award at the All-Ukrainian Quality Competition and have the Declaration on Compliance of Personal Protection Equipment with the Requirements of Technical Regulations.
PARTNERSHIP from 2016 – to day.
OUR RESPONSIBILITY
• Supporting corporate identity
• Gloves pattern design
• Design and layout of product catalogues